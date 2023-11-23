ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rains for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, westerly wave is present over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday evening/night and the next two days.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday evening/night.

Cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Potohar region. Hailstorm is also likely at isolated places during the period.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during morning hours.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 03-05 degrees Celsius on Friday and 04-06 C on Saturday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 08-10 C on Friday and 09-11 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where mercury dropped to 06 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 05 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 93 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 10 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 77 per cent.