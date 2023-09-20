LAHORE – More than 500,000 Pakistani nationals went abroad during the first eight months of 2023 in search of employment while thousands of students are seeking opportunities for study in foreign countries.

Amid several other requirements for study and employment visas, a character certificate, which is issued by the police of respective regions, is an important document.

Police Character Certificate is required for travelling abroad, jobs in different organizations abroad, immigration etc.

Previously, citizens had to face problems for getting character certificate due to a complex and time-taking process.

In Punjab, Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM) has simplified and made it time-efficient. The citizen can now apply for Character Certificate from any center all over Punjab rather than physically visiting that particular district/address for which character certificate is required.

For example, if the citizen is currently living in Multan and wants to get a certificate from Mianwali (where he/she lived previously), he/she can apply for it directly from PKM in Multan instead of going all the way to Mianwali.

Required Documents for Police Character Certificate

Original CNIC or B-Form and photocopy

Original and copy of Passport

Affidavit

Authority Letter (If applicant is abroad). Authority letter with the stamp of relevant Embassy will be accepted, otherwise it should be attested by two respectable persons who are known to the applicant. The duration of applicant stay should also be mentioned in the authority letter.

Photograph (If certificate of any blood relative is required)

If applicant is out of country, the form can be submitted by any blood relative (brother, father, mother, sister etc.) with authority letter of the applicant.

Processing Fee For Certificate

Applicants are required to pay Rs500 in wake of fee for the character certificate. The fee can be deposited on one of the counters of PKM.

Turn Around Time:

Applicants will receive their certificate through courier within three working days after applicant date.

Police Khidmat Markaz in Punjab

People can check complete list of Police Khidmat Markaz here.