Punjab opens online admissions in public colleges

LAHORE – Online applications for admission to Intermediate programs in public colleges across Punjab have officially opened through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS).

OCAS is a digital platform developed by the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

According to a press release issued by the PITB on Thursday, the portal has so far received 136,068 applications, including 90,159 from female students and 45,973 from male students.

Among these, 50,249 students have applied for FA (Humanities/Arts), 48,532 for ICS (General Science), and 26,519 for F.Sc. (Pre-Medical), 5,135 for F.Sc. (Pre-Engineering), and 4,484 for I.Com (Commerce).

Highlighting the system’s impact, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “Through OCAS, students can apply online from anywhere in Punjab while staying in their hometowns. The platform has simplified the admission process, saving time and resources, and enabling students to pursue their educational aspirations without unnecessary travel or long queues.”

Students can also download the Government Colleges Prospectus (PDF) free of cost from the portal.