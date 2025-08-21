Holiday declared for Schools in THIS Punjab City on August 23

LAHORE – Authorities in Sargodha declared full holiday for all schools and colleges on Saturday, August 23 (28th Safar) in light of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hassan (R.A).

Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Muhammad Wasim confirmed closure, stressing that it is strictly limited to educational institutions within the city.

DC office said the decision is aimed at safeguarding the public and ensuring smooth law and order during the anticipated religious processions, which are expected to draw large crowds.

Three Holidays Ahead

SUPARCO forecasts Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting on August 23, 2025, and 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, Eid Milad, is expected to be on September 5.

Defence Day falls on September 6, and with Sunday, September 7, already a holiday, Pakistanis could enjoy a three-day long weekend combining religious observance, national commemoration, and the regular weekend.