Another Vehicle Transfer Scandal hits Punjab Excise Department

Director Region C trying to keep things under the rug

LAHORE – A new scandal involving the illegal transfer of vehicles has surfaced, exposing serious irregularities within the Excise Department. Sources have revealed that bogus vehicle transfer letters were issued from certain regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to insiders, several vehicles were transferred to Lahore without biometric verification, using fake ownership documents and forged transfer intimation letters. This large-scale fraud has reportedly caused substantial financial losses to the national exchequer in terms of unpaid vehicle transfer fees.

The scam allegedly involves junior staff from the Motor Branch, including a junior clerk identified as Sheikh Imran and a female junior computer operator named Kiran. In response to the revelations, the Director General of Punjab Excise has ordered the identification of the Motor Registration Authority Officer and the Excise Inspector involved in the case. Both officials were reportedly working under the supervision of ETO Excise Motor Branch, Malik Muhammad Naeem, and another senior official, Nadeem Mohiuddin.

Despite a formal letter issued by the DG Excise, no action has yet been taken against the ETO or the inspectors. Sources disclosed that deliberate attempts are being made to suppress the fraud and avoid accountability. In light of the continued inaction, the DG has now sent a follow-up letter to the Director of Excise and Taxation Region C, urging an expedited investigation into the matter.

Further developments are awaited as pressure mounts for a transparent and thorough inquiry. Director general Excise and Taxation Punjab wrote a letter on June 02, 2025 to Director Excise Region C Lahore. In the letter it was reminded to Director Region C Shahid Gillani to expedite the probe against Kiran Ayub and Sheikh Imran of Region C started in the past on November 10, 2024.

In the letter, Director Region C, Shahid Gillani was conveyed observations of DG Excise saying that if Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) or Excise and Taxation Inspector (ETI) are found guilty, revised draft order of Enquiry while including them, by rephrasing charges specifically, shall be shared.

Or The letter further stated that if ETO, ETI concerned are not found guilty, revised draft order of inquiry against accused, by rephrasing charges specially, shall be shared to hold de’ novo order of inquiry. It was directed to get the instant case probed and furnish probe report within a week time positively but the same is still awaited despite laps of one month and twenty four days, the letter spoke.

Finally Shahid Gillani was again directed to expedite the case and furnish requisite report, without further loss of time. When this scribe contacted Director Region C, Shahid Gillani he said, “I have finalized that inquiry and has been sent back to DG office, in which MRA Malik Naeem is found guilty”. He further said that name of MRA Malik Naeem was mentioned mistakenly and now he will prepare another report, but right now he is on Ex-Pakistan leave and no sooner he comes back he will prepare another report in this regard.