Punjab introduces Illicit Arms Act 2026, decides to launch campaign after Eid-ul-Fitre  

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the Punjab Surrender of Illicit Arms Act 2026, a landmark legislation aimed at eliminating the culture of illegal weapons in the province, and tasked the Civil Coordination Department (CCD) with its enforcement.

The Punjab government decided to launch campaign after Eid-ul-Fitre.

The new act, the first of its kind in Punjab, provides a comprehensive framework to regulate the display, possession, and surrender of illegal arms.

Under its provisions, all illicit weapons must be surrendered to the CCD, and citizens wishing to keep firearms at home for display purposes must obtain a special permit.

Licensed firearm owners will also be required to justify the reason for possessing their weapons. Strict penalties have been prescribed for those who fail to surrender illegal arms within the designated timeframe.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed that a full-scale campaign to eradicate illegal weapons will be launched after Eid-ul-Fitr, stressing that the initiative aims to ensure public safety and reduce crime associated with unlawful firearms.

The officials said the act represents a major step toward controlling illegal arms trade and promoting a secure environment in Punjab.

The CCD will serve as the primary authority responsible for implementing the law, overseeing collection, registration, and monitoring of all firearms in accordance with the new regulations.