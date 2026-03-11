No increase in LPG prices, OGRA reacts to fake rumours

ISLAMABAD – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday reacted to the fake rumours and clarified that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices are officially notified by the Authority once every month, effective from the 1st day of the month in accordance with the prescribed pricing mechanism.

At present, no new LPG price notification has been issued by OGRA, and therefore any claims or rumours regarding an increase in LPG prices are incorrect.

OGRA, according to the spokesperson, is committed to protecting consumer interests and ensuring transparency and compliance in the LPG market across the country.

The general public is advised that OGRA’s notified price remains applicable, and consumers should ensure that LPG is being sold in accordance with the officially notified rates.

In case of any instance of overcharging or price manipulation in the market, the matter may be reported to the local district administration for immediate action and enforcement of the notified price.