The Punjab government has imposed a ban on ex-Pakistan leave of senior doctors with immediate effect.

As per the notification issued by the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office, Vice Chancellors of medical universities, Principals and Executive Directors of medical institutions and tertiary care hospitals have been stopped from going on Ex-Pakistan leave.

“The Competent Authority has been pleased to impose a complete ban on Ex-Pakistan leave in case of Vice Chancellors, Principals/Executive Directors of tertiary care institutions/hospitals in Punjab with immediate effect and till further orders”, says the notification signed by Sumair Ahmed Syed, Secretary to the CM Punjab.