Lahore and parts of Punjab received rainfall of varying intensities on Sunday, providing much-needed relief to the people from the prevailing sultry weather.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the wet spell to continue intermittently during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper/central parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also affecting the upper and western parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/ thundershower is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, Sheikhupura, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar and Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday evening/night and following two days.

Heavy falls are expected at isolated places in the Potohar region and upper Punjab during the period.

In Lahore, partly cloudy weather and scattered rains are likely on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Monday and 34-36 C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, parts of the province received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Islamabad (Saidpur 61, Airport 41, Bokra 36, Golra 17, Zero Point 15), Attock 38, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 27, Shamsabad 17, Chaklala 11), Sargodha 27, Hafizabad 19, Lahore (Farooq Abad 15, Gulberg 14, City 11, Paniwala Talab 07, Johar Town, Airport 05, Laxmi Chowk 03), Gujranwala 12, Narowal 11, Noor Pur Thal 03, Murree 02, Sahiwal 01

Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 37 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.