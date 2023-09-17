ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Islamabad are on high alert as explosives, weapons and paperwork related to sensitive installations of the Red Zone have been recovered on Sunday.

It all started with a suspicious bag found near Trail 5 of Margalla Hill. Police revealed that the bag contained hand grenades, pistols, and batteries.

The incident prompted action from law enforcers who cordoned the park as the region comprised key government buildings. Later, the area was cleared by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

Meanwhile, the park administration handed over control of the trail to the police, who were also checking nearby buildings for any signs of danger.

An alleged letter of a banned orgasnisation was also found from the hiking trail and it carries serious threats to the country’s top civil-military officials as members of the outfit lamented the elite capture, calling them responsible for the crisis.