Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: Rains, gusty winds likely

PESHAWAR – Isolated rains and gusty winds are likely in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, hot and humid weather is likely in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night and Friday. However, rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Malakand, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kohat, Kurram and Hangu.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Friday and between 39°C and 41°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in the upper districts.

Rainfall (mm): Malam Jabba 20, Parachinar 15, Kakul 05, Balakot 03

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a maximum temperature of 40°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Bannu was recorded at 38°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 60 per cent.