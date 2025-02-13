Punjab decides to remove male teachers, professors from women universities

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said it has been decided to remove all male teachers and professors from women’s universities in Punjab.

Talking to media, the governor said strict punishments will be given to those found guilty of harassment in universities.

He emphasised that steps are being taken to protect women from blackmailing incidents by bringing change in the system for paper preparation and checking.

Sardar Saleem Haider further said instructions have been issued to all university administrations to modify the system for paper collection and checking.

He added that the decision has also been made to remove male professors and teachers from women’s universities.

Performance evaluation forms will be given to vice-chancellors and professors, he said, adding that decisions regarding rewards and punishments will be made based on their performance.

The development comes as there have been various incidents of harassment of female students by university professors and teachers.