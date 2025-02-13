Gold rate in Pakistan today, 13 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Thursday, February 13, 2025, was recorded at PKR 300,600 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 257,720 per 10g.
However, Gold prices in local and global markets saw a huge uptick, but the prices dipped by around Rs1000 per tola on Friday.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 300,600
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|PKR 300,600
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|PKR 300,600
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|PKR 300,600
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|PKR 300,600
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|PKR 300,600
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|PKR 300,600
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|PKR 300,600
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 300,600
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 257,720
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 25,772
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.