Gold rate in Pakistan today, 13 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Thursday, February 13, 2025, was recorded at PKR 300,600 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 257,720 per 10g.

However, Gold prices in local and global markets saw a huge uptick, but the prices dipped by around Rs1000 per tola on Friday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 300,600 PKR 3,421
Lahore PKR 300,600 PKR 3,421
Islamabad PKR 300,600 PKR 3,421
Peshawar PKR 300,600 PKR 3,421
Quetta PKR 300,600 PKR 3,421
Sialkot PKR 300,600 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad PKR 300,600 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad PKR 300,600 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 300,600
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 257,720
Per Gram Gold PKR 25,772

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

