Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz tries sewing, embroidery with Flood-Affected Women in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited flood-affected areas in Bahawalnagar and toured the flood relief camp at the Government Technical Training Institute.

During her visit, CM Maryam interacted with flood-affected women, shared meals with them, and even operated sewing machine to help repair clothing for victims. She also visited camp where women were working on sewing machines. She spent time with them and even sat down to do some embroidery herself.

Addressing the relief efforts, Maryam Nawaz announced financial assistance for those affected by the devastating floods. Families whose homes were completely destroyed will receive PKR 1 million, while those who lost mud houses will receive Rs500,000. Livestock losses will also be compensated: PKR 500,000 for cows or buffaloes and PKR 50,000 for sheep or goats. Farmers will receive PKR 20,000 per acre for flood-related crop losses.

Earlier, at a ceremony in Sahiwal, she described the floods as the worst in Pakistan’s history, highlighting that 2.5 million people and over 2 million animals were safely relocated before and during the disaster. “Those we rescued are not just flood victims—they are guests of Allah,” she said, emphasizing the dignified treatment of all affected individuals.

Maryam Nawaz’s visit underscores the provincial government’s commitment to providing immediate relief and support to both families and farmers impacted by the unprecedented floods.