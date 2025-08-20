Cm Maryam Nawaz Projects Punjab As Investor Friendly Business Hub For Japanese

TOKYO – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had meeting with Japan’s Senior State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Maya J. Takuma, during her official visit to Japan.

Japanese minister warmly welcomed Maryam Nawaz and her delegation, congratulating her on becoming the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab and the first female provincial head from Pakistan to visit Japan officially. He noted that her visit marked the first of its kind by a Pakistani leader of her stature in nearly 30 years.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and other sectors. Maya J. Takuma lauded the launch of more than 120 development projects in Punjab and reiterated Japan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan. He also expressed condolences over the loss of lives caused by floods in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CM Maryam highlighted Japan’s role as a model of economic, technological, and social progress, praising its respect for human values alongside material development. She said her government aims to implement Japan’s development model in Punjab and benefit from its expertise in disaster management and earthquake-resistant construction technology.

She also briefed Japanese officials about Punjab’s investor-friendly policies and expressed gratitude for Japan’s continued support, especially during natural disasters.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their resolve to further strengthen Pakistan–Japan relations and expand mutual cooperation.