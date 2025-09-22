Sidra Amin’s ‘6’ celebration triggers Indians but It’s just her sixth century

LAHORE – Pakistani cricketer Sidra Amin made headlines after scoring consecutive centuries in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. In the second match of the three-game series, Amin notched her sixth career century, helping Pakistan set a strong platform.

After her latest feat, Sidra celebrated with ‘6’ gesture, which triggered social media uproar in India. Some Indian fans misinterpreted the gesture, linking it to the loss of six aircraft in a May incident. In reality, the female cricketer was simply marking her sixth career century.

Her performance in game remained sensational as she scored 121 runs in the first ODI and 122 in the second, becoming the first Pakistani and the second Asian women cricketer to achieve back-to-back ODI centuries. Out of Pakistan’s total 10 women’s ODI centuries, six have now been scored by Sidra Amin alone.

Her record-breaking feat underscores her growing stature as a key player in Pakistan’s women’s cricket team and highlights her consistency on the international stage.

During the Asia Cup 2025 clash against India, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf responded to jeering fans with a “6-0” gesture and a mock plane crash, referencing Pakistan Air Force’s reported success in May against Indian jets. The clip went viral, drawing praise from Pakistani fans and anger from Indian supporters.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif highlighted the significance of the PAF’s Marka-e-Haq victory, stating India would not forget it.

India defeated Pakistan by six wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, but both teams skipped the customary post-match handshake, fueling criticism about sportsmanship and the ongoing tension in the India-Pakistan rivalry.