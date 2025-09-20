Floodwaters wash away another section of Motorway M-5 near Multan

MULTAN – The floods continued to wreak havoc in southern Punjab as another section of the M-5 Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala collapsed, cutting off a key transportation link for the eighth consecutive day.

The Multan Chief Police Officer said that the eastern portion of the motorway gave way after a breach caused by strong flood currents.

Earlier, the western side of the same stretch had already been washed away, leaving the road network severely damaged. The motorway police and the National Highway Authority (NHA) teams, supported by heavy machinery, are working around the clock to contain the destruction and restore connectivity.

The officials said that water from the Sutlej River is flowing with intense pressure toward the Chenab River, further increasing the risk of damage. The rescue crews are attempting to reduce the water flow by filling the breach with large stones and other materials to prevent further erosion.

Despite the efforts, the Multan–Jhangra section of the M-5 remains closed, severely disrupting passenger and cargo movement between Punjab and Sindh.

The Motorway Police spokesperson advised travelers to use alternate routes as repairs continue. Traffic from Multan heading toward Sukkur can exit the motorway at Shah Shams Interchange and divert to the National Highway, rejoining the M-5 at Uch Sharif Interchange. Similarly, vehicles coming from Sukkur can exit at Uch Sharif and re-enter the motorway at Sher Shah Interchange.

The authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and stay updated on road conditions before traveling. The breach has underscored the growing threat of seasonal flooding in the region, which has already displaced communities and damaged infrastructure. Repair work is expected to take several days, depending on the weather and the receding floodwaters, officials said.