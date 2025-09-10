Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz brings relief, hope amid Multan flood crisis

MULTAN – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Jalalaur Pirwala in Multan to stand alongside flood victims. She personally visited Government College flood relief camp, engaging with affected families and offering solace to those devastated by the disaster.

Maryam Nawaz hugged grieving women, reassured them of government support, and even personally fed children, placing rice in a tiny child’s mouth with motherly affection. She ensured special menu was prepared exclusively for the victims and distributed fruits to women and children.

Chief Minister also sharied meal, while handing out relief checks to families who lost loved ones in the floods. Emotional scenes unfolded as a woman sobbed uncontrollably, only to be comforted by Maryam Nawaz’s embrace.

Maryam Nawaz also oversaw distribution of food packets and emergency supplies provided by King Salman Aid and Relief Center and PDMA, ensuring no victim went hungry. Her visit has been hailed as a touching gesture of empathy and leadership, bringing hope and comfort to those struggling in the aftermath of the floods.