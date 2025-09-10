iPhone 17 Air: What Apple packed into its Slim 5.6mm device that excites fans

CUPERTINO – Tech giant Apple comes up with something special, with the launch of iPhone 17 Air with upgraded Watches and AirPods. As the Pro Max models are much-anticipated, but the spotlight is on iPhone Air, the slim, titanium-framed device that combines elegance with cutting-edge tech.

iPhone Air comes with a 6.5-inch display and is the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever produced. Powered by new A19 Pro chip, it promises smooth performance and efficiency, while clever internal engineering, including moving key components near the phone’s single 48-megapixel camera and removing the SIM card slot, helps it maintain impressive all-day battery life.

The company is pushing boundaries in mobile photography with computational photography on Air. This allows one camera lens to function like several, including a fun new feature that captures front and rear shots at the same time which works perfect for filming reactions or creating dynamic content.

While it doesn’t include the iPhone 17’s 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide lens, the Air still offers a truly versatile camera experience.

iPhone 17 Air

Storage options on the iPhone Air go up to a massive 1TB. The top-tier model is priced at $1,400, just $100 shy of the iPhone 17 Pro’s 1TB option, giving users plenty of room for apps, photos, and videos.

CEO Tim Cook described the Air as “unlike anything you’ve experienced before,” and its combination of size, weight, and features makes it an appealing option for everyday users. While high-end users might still lean toward the Pro, rumors suggest Apple may explore a folding iPhone Air in the future, potentially changing the landscape once again.

iPhone 17 Air model hands-on ☁️ 🤏 Ultra-slim chassis

📸 Single lens camera bar

🕹️ Camera Control button

🔊 Fewer speaker cutouts

⚡️ Off-center USB-C port Will you be buying one in September? pic.twitter.com/lMY3LUbqYp — AppleTrack (@appltrack) April 29, 2025

iPhone Air Price

iPhone Air starts at $999 and will be available for preorder this Friday, with full availability expected by end of this month.