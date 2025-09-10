Multan at risk as South Punjab faces high flood situation amid rising water level in Sutlej

LAHORE – India released more water into the Sutlej River which raised the flood concerns in Pakistan, Indian High Commission said on Wednesday.

The floodwater was discharged into the river which prompted the Ministry of Water Resources to issue a flood alert.

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that the additional discharge from India has increased the river’s flow, warning of high flood levels at Harike downstream and Ferozepur downstream. The authorities have been directed to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people and property.

The PDMA stated that India had also released water into the Sutlej a day earlier.

At Ganda Singh Wala, the water flow has now surged to 230,000 cusecs, while at Sulemanki, a high flood is being reported with 137,000 cusecs.

Other rivers are also carrying heavy inflows. At Marala in the Chenab River, the discharge stands at 62,000 cusecs; at Khanki Headworks and Qadirabad Headworks, 98,000 cusecs each; and at Trimmu Headworks, 250,000 cusecs.

The PDMA further reported an extremely high flood at Panjnad, where the water flow has reached 475,000 cusecs.

Earlier in the day, a major breach in the Bharanain embankment at Jalalpur Pirwala has caused floodwaters to surge rapidly towards the city, raising fears of large-scale damage.

According to Multan CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, water is moving swiftly towards populated areas, and residents are being shifted to safer locations.

Rescue officials reported that a central base camp set up in Jalalpur Pirwala for flood-affected people has itself been submerged due to rising water levels.

The equipment and relief supplies are now being relocated to secure sites.

The authorities have intensified rescue and evacuation efforts to minimize risk to lives and property as the flood situation continues to worsen.

CM Maryam visits flood-hit areas of South Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived in Multan and conducted an aerial survey of Multan and Jalalpur Pirwala to review the flood situation. She observed the affected areas and later departed for Jalalpur Pirwala to oversee relief efforts.