Pollen count in Islamabad today – 07 March 2025

ISLAMABAD – The pollen count reached 1,437 per cubic meter of air in Islamabad on Friday, high enough to pose a threat to the health of allergy patients.

As per the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the total pollen count is 1,437 in the H-8 sector of the federal capital. Pollen concentration in G-6 was recorded at 987, E-8 at 893 and 729 in the F-10 sector of the federal capital.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 1,070. Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 88 (high), Grasses 132 (high), Alternaria 26 (low), Pines 121 (high) and Acacia, Eucalyptus and Dandelion zero.

Medical experts have advised allergy patients to take necessary precautions due to the very high level of pollen concentration in the federal capital.