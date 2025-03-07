AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pollen count in Islamabad today – 07 March 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The pollen count reached 1,437 per cubic meter of air in Islamabad on Friday, high enough to pose a threat to the health of allergy patients.
As per the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the total pollen count is 1,437 in the H-8 sector of the federal capital. Pollen concentration in G-6 was recorded at 987, E-8 at 893 and 729 in the F-10 sector of the federal capital.
Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.
Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 1,070. Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 88 (high), Grasses 132 (high), Alternaria 26 (low), Pines 121 (high) and Acacia, Eucalyptus and Dandelion zero.
Medical experts have advised allergy patients to take necessary precautions due to the very high level of pollen concentration in the federal capital.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Do you need Wuzu for reciting Quran on mobile app or laptop?

  • Business, Featured

Solar Net Metering Rates to cut by Rs17 per Unit in Pakistan’s under New Efficiency Plan

  • Featured, Gold Rate

Gold Price Today 7 March 2025: Pakistani markets see another hike in line with global market

  • Featured, Pakistan

New transfer fee structure for properties notified [Check Details]

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer