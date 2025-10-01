Punjab climate forecasting system predicts 170 AQI today across province

LAHORE – Punjab’s modern climate forecasting system released data for Wednesday (today), predicting the province’s air quality index (AQI) to remain around 170.

The officials said the air quality would stay at a moderate level, allow the citizens to continue their daily activities without major health concerns.

According to the data, AQI is expected to range between 120 and 145 from noon until 5pm, rising to between 140 and 165 by 11:30pm.

The highest levels are usually recorded at night and early morning due to temperature variations while pollution tends to be at its lowest during midday.

Traffic congestion contributed to a slight rise in air pollution between 7am and 9am, with another steady increase observed between 5pm and 9pm. The officials said that the pollution levels dropped slightly after 1pm, influenced by changes in wind speed.

To keep citizens informed, the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has launched daily weather and air quality bulletins.

Meanwhile, a province-wide administrative operation against environmental pollution and smog is underway.

The Punjab government has prepared contingency Plans A, B, and C to curb smog and protect public health. As part of these measures, vehicles entering Lahore are being inspected, and the environmental protection force has been mobilized across the province.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said the situation was currently under control but stressed that strict adherence to precautionary measures and SOPs from last year was essential.