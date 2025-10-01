ICC T20 rankings: Pakistan’s Saim Ayub becomes World’s top all-rounder

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released its latest T20 player rankings, with Pakistan’s young star Saim Ayub rising to the top spot as the world’s No.1 all-rounder.

Saim Ayub overtook India’s Hardik Pandya after climbing four places.

According to the updated rankings, India’s Abhishek Sharma retained his No.1 position among batters, while Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan jumped 11 places to 13th. India’s Sanju Samson also made progress, climbing eight spots to 31st. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka moved up two spots to 5th, while India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav slipped to 8th. Among Pakistan players, Babar Azam fell two places to 37th, and Mohammad Rizwan dropped three spots to 41st.

In the T20 bowlers’ rankings, India’s Varun Chakravarthy maintained his top position. Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed slipped three spots to 7th, while India’s Kuldeep Yadav surged nine places to 12th. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi gained 12 spots to move up to 14th. However, pacer Haris Rauf dropped five places to 33rd, while Mohammad Nawaz improved by five to reach 41st.

Among all-rounders, Pakistan showed strong performances. Apart from Saim Ayub’s rise to No.1, Mohammad Nawaz climbed four spots to 13th, and Faheem Ashraf improved by four places to reach 35th.