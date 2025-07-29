Punjab boards class 9 results 2025: Date, time and ways to check online

LAHORE – All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to declare the class 9 results in next month, August 2025, with students eagerly waiting to know their marks.

Thousands of students from across the province appeared in class 9 annual examinations earlier this year which will play a key role in their total marks after class 10 papers.

Class 9 Results Date

The Punjab boards will declare the class 9 results 2025 on August 20 at 10 am.

Three Ways to Check Class 9th Results

Candidates can check their class ten results by visiting the official websites of their respective boards.

Results through SMS

For individuals with limited or no internet access, results can be checked via SMS by sending their Roll Number to the designated SMS code of the respective board. Following are the SMS code of all boards

BISE Lahore 800291

BISE Rawalpindi 800296

BISE Gujranwala 800299

BISE Faisalabad 800240

BISE Sargodha 800290

BISE Multan 800293

BISE DG Khan 800295

BISE Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Sahiwal 800292

Results Gazette

All boards also issue results gazette, which can be obtained from their office physically or can be downloaded from the website.

Class 10 Position Holders in 2025

Last week, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Lahore announced toppers of 2025 Matric

Board Secretary and Controller of Examinations, Rizwan Nazir made the announcement, revealing names of the top position holders for the 2025 Matric annual examinations.

Haram Fatima secured overall first position with 1193 marks while Noorul Huda and Haji Abu Zar Tanveer clinched second position with 1188 marks. The third position was secured by Muhammad Ali with 1187 marks.