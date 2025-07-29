Punjab boards class 9 results 2025: Date, time and ways to check online

LAHORE – All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to declare the class 9 results in next month, August 2025, with students eagerly waiting to know their marks.
Thousands of students from across the province appeared in class 9 annual examinations earlier this year which will play a key role in their total marks after class 10 papers.
Class 9 Results Date
The Punjab boards will declare the class 9 results 2025 on August 20 at 10 am.
Three Ways to Check Class 9th Results
Candidates can check their class ten results by visiting the official websites of their respective boards.
Results through SMS
For individuals with limited or no internet access, results can be checked via SMS by sending their Roll Number to the designated SMS code of the respective board. Following are the SMS code of all boards
BISE Lahore 800291
BISE Rawalpindi 800296
BISE Gujranwala 800299
BISE Faisalabad 800240
BISE Sargodha 800290
BISE Multan 800293
BISE DG Khan 800295
BISE Bahawalpur 800298
BISE Sahiwal 800292
Results Gazette
All boards also issue results gazette, which can be obtained from their office physically or can be downloaded from the website.
Class 10 Position Holders in 2025
Last week, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Lahore announced toppers of 2025 Matric
Board Secretary and Controller of Examinations, Rizwan Nazir made the announcement, revealing names of the top position holders for the 2025 Matric annual examinations.
Haram Fatima secured overall first position with 1193 marks while Noorul Huda and Haji Abu Zar Tanveer clinched second position with 1188 marks. The third position was secured by Muhammad Ali with 1187 marks.