British Council Partners with Punjab to Train 1,080 Special Education Professionals

ISLAMABAD – British Council and the Special Education Department (SpED), Government of Punjab, have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to formalise a new phase of collaboration focused on enhancing leadership and management capacity in special education institutions across the province.

This strategic partnership—set to be finalised through an Operational Alliance Agreement—aims to strengthen the professional capacity of 290 school heads and 790 senior teachers working in special education. The programme will introduce sector-specific leadership standards, improve school management practices, and promote inclusive, learner-centred approaches for children with special needs.

Through this initiative, both organisations will work closely to implement a robust leadership development model, co-designed by technical experts from SpED Punjab and senior consultants from the British Council. The programme will also create opportunities for mentorship and peer learning, fostering a collaborative professional environment for school leaders.

James Hampson, Country Director, British Council Pakistan, said: “Equality, diversity and inclusion is at the heart of our work, whether in the arts, society, inclusive education, teaching English or offering exams. This agreement in collaboration with the Special Education Department Punjab is critical to build inclusive, equitable learning environments for every child.

Ms. Sania Ashiq Jabeen, Special Assistant to CM on Special Education Punjab, said: “My leader’s ethos is that education is not a privilege, it is a right of every child. For us disability is not inability, we stand to implement our leader’s vision“

Mr Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Secretary Special Education Department Punjab, said “Every child has a unique story, but they all share the same right to learn, grow, and thrive. We stand unwavering in our commitment to inclusive education, empowering every Special Child to reach their full potential.“

The partnership reflects a long-term commitment to building sustainable, locally relevant solutions that strengthen leadership and management in special education. Delivered through a multi-stakeholder model, the initiative will draw on both international best practices and local expertise—fostering excellence and equity across Punjab’s special education sector.