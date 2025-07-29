Hajj 2026 first installment amount announced for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs is expected to begin collecting Hajj 2026 dues from registered Pakistani pilgrims in the first week of August.

As in previous years, payments will be collected in two installments, with the first installment estimated between Rs500,000 to Rs550,000.

The collection will be managed on a “first come, first served” basis, and only those who have completed their registration will be eligible to deposit the dues.

The dues will be accepted at banks authorized by the ministry. Once the allocated quota is filled, the collection process will be halted. So far, over 450,000 Pakistanis have registered for Hajj 2026.

Pakistan has received a quota of 179,210 pilgrims under both government and private Hajj schemes.

However, officials stated that Pakistan intends to request an increased quota of up to 230,000 in light of its growing population.

Any increase will be subject to approval by the Saudi authorities, the ministry said.

First Installment for Hajj 2026

