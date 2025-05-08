AGL43.1▼ -4.78 (-0.10%)AIRLINK127▼ -13.75 (-0.10%)BOP8.5▼ -0.68 (-0.07%)CNERGY5.7▼ -0.88 (-0.13%)DCL9.04▼ -1 (-0.10%)DFML28.49▼ -3.16 (-0.10%)DGKC118▼ -12.76 (-0.10%)FCCL41.25▼ -1.6 (-0.04%)FFL12.25▼ -1.29 (-0.10%)HUBC116▼ -11.28 (-0.09%)HUMNL12▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)KEL3.8▼ -0.42 (-0.10%)KOSM3.87▼ -1 (-0.21%)MLCF60.38▼ -6.71 (-0.10%)NBP75▼ -7.43 (-0.09%)OGDC176.97▼ -19.66 (-0.10%)PAEL36.75▼ -3.86 (-0.10%)PIBTL7.01▼ -0.88 (-0.11%)PPL131.99▼ -13.29 (-0.09%)PRL24.26▼ -2.69 (-0.10%)PTC17.5▼ -1.85 (-0.10%)SEARL66.65▼ -7.4 (-0.10%)TELE5.51▼ -0.88 (-0.14%)TOMCL26.2▼ -2.58 (-0.09%)TPLP6.68▼ -0.97 (-0.13%)TREET16.42▼ -1.81 (-0.10%)TRG53.09▼ -5.9 (-0.10%)UNITY23.85▼ -0.61 (-0.02%)WTL1.12▼ -0.1 (-0.08%)

Punjab begins locum nurses hiring through UHS

LAHORE – Following the temporary hiring of doctors, the Punjab government has now initiated the recruitment of nurses on a locum basis.

The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has formally issued a notification for the registration of staff nurses under this scheme.

As with the doctors’ recruitment drive, the hiring process for nurses will be conducted through the University of Health Sciences (UHS). An online portal has been activated to facilitate registration.

Only candidates holding a four-year BS Nursing degree or a Post-RN qualification are eligible to apply. However, nurses currently employed in government institutions are not eligible for this initiative.

Selected candidates will be posted temporarily at various teaching hospitals across Punjab and will be compensated with a daily honorarium for their services.

Thalassaemia becomes silent epidemic in Pakistan

Staff Report

Recomended

