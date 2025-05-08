Pakistan downs 25 Israeli-made Harop drones of India in ‘crushing response’, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan armed forces have shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones of India using both soft kill (technical) and hard kill (weapons-based) systems.

Following India’s cowardly attack on 6/7 May — which resulted in the destruction of 5 advanced aircraft, drones, multiple posts, and the killing of soldiers — India, in a state of panic, is now attacking Pakistan using these Israeli-made Harop drones.

This cowardly assault is a sign of India’s desperation and confusion. India has also suffered and continues to suffer significant losses along the Line of Control (LoC), it said.

Debris of the Israeli-made Harop drones is being recovered from various areas across Pakistan, ISPR said.

“The Pakistan armed forces are giving a crushing response to the enemy and are foiling all of its nefarious intentions,” read the statement.

Earlier, Director General ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told media that the forces neutralized twelve Harop drones of India at various locations in Pakistan.

He said last night, India undertook yet another blatant military act of aggression against Pakistan by sending Harop Drones at multiple locations.

DG ISPR said these locations are Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur, Miyano, and Chore near Karachi.

He said other than these drones, one drone managed to engage a military target near Lahore partially in which four men of Pakistan Army were injured, and the equipment was also damaged partially.

He further said that in another drone activity in Miyano, one civilian embraced martyrdom while another sustained injuries.

The DG ISPR said the process of India’s sending of these drones, which is naked aggression, is continuing while the Armed Forces of Pakistan are on high degree of alert and neutralizing them. He made it clear that this is a serious provocation.