PTI’s disastrous decline

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, once a PTI stronghold, has become a hub of dissatisfaction and frustration. Despite promises of change, the party has failed to deliver on key issues affecting the province. Basic necessities like healthcare, education and infrastructure remain neglected, leaving the public disillusioned. Imran Khan’s commitment to better governance has largely remained unfulfilled, eroding the trust of those who once saw PTI as a beacon of hope.

PTI had pledged to revolutionize the KP through innovative policies, but their implementation has been lackluster. Poor healthcare, a mismanaged education system and worsening law and order have severely impacted ordinary citizens. The people who once believed in PTI’s vision of transformation are now questioning whether the party is capable of bringing any real progress. Frustration has grown as governance failures continue to pile up, making life increasingly difficult for the masses.

The unity that once defined PTI has disintegrated, replaced by internal conflicts and power struggles. What was once a cohesive political force has become fragmented, with leaders now more focused on personal rivalries than addressing public grievances. These divisions have directly affected governance in KP, as the party’s internal leadership remains preoccupied with infighting rather than policy implementation. The resulting lack of effective governance has left the province in a state of stagnation.

A particularly controversial aspect of PTI’s decline is the increasing influence of Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, in party affairs. Her growing involvement in decision-making, especially in KP, has raised concerns within the party’s ranks. Many insiders allege that her interference has disrupted internal cohesion, creating further divisions and causing frustration among key party members. This has only intensified PTI’s governance struggles, as leadership conflicts overshadow urgent provincial issues.

Adding to PTI’s woes is the surge in corruption allegations, which have severely damaged its credibility. Despite presenting itself as a party of change, PTI has not escaped the corruption scandals that have plagued Pakistan’s political landscape for decades. Reports of embezzlement of public funds and mismanagement of government contracts during PTI’s tenure in KP have further disillusioned the public. The province, already grappling with economic challenges, has suffered as funds meant for development projects have been misused or siphoned off.

The lack of accountability has deepened public resentment. Funds designated for education, healthcare and infrastructure have been squandered, yet no substantial action has been taken against those responsible. The people of KP, who once believed in PTI’s vision of a corruption-free Pakistan, now feel betrayed. The party’s inability to curb corruption within its ranks has made it clear that its anti-corruption rhetoric was more political slogan than actionable policy.

PTI’s failure to deliver on its promises, internal conflicts, Bushra Bibi’s influence and corruption scandals have collectively led to its declining support in KP. What was once seen as a party of hope and reform has now become a symbol of disappointment and broken promises. For the people of KP, PTI’s vision of change has faded into a harsh reality of stagnation and unfulfilled commitments.

—The writer is contributing columnist.