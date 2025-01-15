Pakistan, Djibouti sign MoU on bilateral political consultations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Djibouti on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Political Consultations in Djibouti.

According to Foreign Office, Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa Division) Hamid Asghar Khan and Foreign Secretary of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Hassan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective countries.

Following the signing ceremony, the two sides held inaugural session of the Bilateral Political Consultations.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the existing bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

They termed the MoU as a historic step towards building a comprehensive and enduring bilateral partnership focusing on trade and investment in coming days.

The two sides reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic and defence and security spheres and exchanged views on further deepening bilateral ties through increased engagement at all-levels.

Expressing satisfaction at the excellent multilateral cooperation, both sides also shared views on various regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The situation in the Middle East and Horn of Africa came in particular focus during the consultation.

The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Djibouti are strengthening day by day since Pakistan opened its resident Mission in Djibouti in May, 2022.

The next session of the Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Islamabad early next year.