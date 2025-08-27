PTI to contest NA-129 by-election, boycott polls on disqualified seats

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee announced that the party will contest the upcoming by-election in NA-129 Lahore, while boycotting by-polls on seats vacated due to disqualification of its members in May 9 cases.

In a statement, the political committee expressed gratitude to the PTI founder for reposing full confidence in the committee and entrusting it with political matters for further consultation.

The committee also voiced deep concern over the daily hearing of the Toshakhana trial inside Adiala Jail, warning that such proceedings would undermine the fundamental rights of the accused and obstruct the delivery of justice.

The statement reiterated that PTI considers its disqualified members as its true representatives and paid tribute to those who faced what it termed as unjust punishments. It confirmed that, following the demise of senior politician Mian Azhar, the party had decided to field a candidate in NA-129.

The political committee further announced resignations from the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee and directed PTI lawmakers to step down immediately from chairmanships and memberships of all standing committees, in line with the PTI founder’s instructions.

Separately, after meeting Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, PTI leader Uzma Khan told reporters that the party founder had earlier opposed participation in by-elections, arguing that contesting polls would legitimize the “unjust disqualifications.”

According to her, Khan maintained that ‘system’ would not allow PTI to win and would ensure victory for its preferred candidates. She quoted him as saying the party should focus on its political movement instead of elections.