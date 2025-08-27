Pakistan Army on alert as Punjab seeks help in six districts amid floods

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Wednesday sought the deployment of Pakistan Army to assist the civil administration as heavy floods wreak havoc across multiple districts of the province.

The Punjab Home Department said that a formal request has been sent to the federal interior ministry for military assistance in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Narowal, and Okara.

The department said the deployment will support rescue and relief operations as well as ensure the protection of human lives.

The number of troops in each district will be determined in consultation with local administrations.

Army Aviation and other resources will also be provided where required.

The provincial government said that the civil administration, Rescue 1122, civil defence, and police are already engaged in flood relief operations but the worsening situation necessitated military assistance.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal confirmed that Narowal is among the worst-hit areas, with over 225,000 cusecs of water released into River Ravi at Kot Nainan, submerging vast stretches of land.

He added that the Dek Nullah has also overflowed, aggravating the crisis.

The minister urged people to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary risks and ensure their safety.

He announced that he would personally visit Narowal to assess the situation.

Flood Forecasting Division Lahore reported that River Chenab at Head Marala is experiencing exceptionally high flood levels, with inflows recorded at 696,534 cusecs.

River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala is also in very high flood, with water flow recorded at 245,236 cusecs.

The flooding intensified after India released around 200,000 cusecs of water into River Ravi, while continuous monsoon rains have further swelled the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers, causing large-scale inundation in Punjab.