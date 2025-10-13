PTCL Internet Users to face Slow Speed from Tuesday – here’s why

ISLAMABAD – Millions of internet users across Pakistan may face major slowdowns or interruptions tomorrow as Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) undertakes urgent maintenance on one of its critical undersea cables.

The telecom giant revealed that a faulty repeater is being repaired, with work starting at 11:00 AM on 14 October 2025 and expected to last around 18 hours. During this period, browsing, streaming, and online work could be severely affected.

PTCL apologized for inconvenience, stressing that the repair is crucial to prevent longer-term network issues. Experts warn users to plan ahead as the disruption could hit businesses and online services nationwide.

With over 150 million broadband users in Pakistan, such slowdown could have a massive impact. From food delivery to medical apps, and online schooling to work-from-home setups, people across all sectors are likely to feel the brunt of the disruption.