Lahore to lock horns with Rawalpindi in National U19 Cup final

Lahore Blues will lock horns with Rawalpindi in the National U19 Cup final at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 16.

Lahore qualified for the final after topping Group ‘A’ with 13 points from eight matches, which included six wins, one loss and one abandoned fixture. Rawalpindi had already reached the final by topping Group B.

In the ninth-round matches of Group ‘A’, Lahore Blues bagged a comprehensive 151-run victory over Faisalabad at the Sheikhupura Cricket Stadium. Saad Safdar starred with a brilliant 104, while Ali Hassan Baloch contributed 66 to help Lahore Blues post 277 for nine in 50 overs. In turn, Faisalabad were bowled out for 126 in 32.4 overs, with Ali Usman Khan claiming five wickets for 36 runs.

At the Lahore Country Club Ground 2 in Muridke, Multan thrashed Quetta by 165 runs. Huzaif Akber struck a fine century (100) as Multan posted 242 for eight. In reply, Quetta were dismissed for 77, with Mohammad Shehraz taking four wickets for 17 and Mohammad Shahaz Saeed picking up three wickets for nine runs.

Peshawar secured a three-wicket win over Karachi Blues at Central Park in Lahore. Karachi Blues were bowled out for 121 in 45.2 overs, with Mohammad Awais taking three wickets for 23. Peshawar achieved the target in 22.3 overs, led by Mohammad Hussain’s 37 and Ahmad Hussain’s unbeaten 34.

At the Country Club Ground No.1 in Muridke, Sialkot beat Larkana by 160 runs. Mohammad Tayyab (67) and Sameer Nisar (53) guided Sialkot to 207, before Tayyab returned with a five-wicket haul (5-16) to help dismiss Larkana for just 47 in 23.4 overs.