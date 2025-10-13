Newly Elected Kp Cm Sohail Afridi Already On No Fly And Non Filer List

PESHAWAR – Newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi has been barred from traveling abroad as his name was placed on the No-Fly List (PNIL), local media said.

Ministry of Interior recommended placing Afridi on the list following recent incidents. The decision comes amid an ongoing inquiry against him at the National Cyber Crime Agency for allegedly writing against state institutions and key personalities.

Documents reveal that Afridi did not pay any taxes in the fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023, and his name is listed among the Federal Board of Revenue’s non-filers. He last visited the United Arab Emirates in 2019 and has not renewed his passport since 2021.

The restrictions mean Afridi will not be able to leave the country until further notice.

Sohail Afridi

Sohail Afridi hailed from Khyber District, and has been elected as new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 13 October 2025. He has been serving as a member of the provincial assembly for PK-70 Khyber-II since February 2024, secured a commanding victory with 90 out of 145 votes, leaving the opposition completely sidelined.

Afridi’s journey from modest upbringing as third of six brothers to the corridors of power is remarkable. After completing his education in Peshawar and earning a degree in Economics from the University of Peshawar, Afridi actively campaigned for educational reforms through the Insaf Student Federation. Before venturing into politics, he built a career in the real estate sector.

Afridi’s rise in politics advanced in 2024 provincial elections when he won his seat with an overwhelming margin, securing 31,669 votes against Bilawal Afridi of PML-N, who managed only 7,549 votes. He subsequently served as Special Assistant for Communication and Works in the Gandapur administration.

The sudden resignation of Ali Amin Gandapur paved the way for Afridi’s ascent, with PTI chairman Imran Khan personally endorsing him for the top post. Analysts suggest that Afridi’s leadership could signal a new era for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, promising bold reforms and energetic governance.