No Three Holidays in Islamabad from October 14–16 amid Protests

ISLAMABAD – Chaos and uncertainty gripped Islamabad and Rawalpindi after police operation against TLP in Muridke, which reportedly turned violent.

In the aftermath of the crackdown against hardliner religious group, social media is flooded with claims of three holidays on October 14, 15 and 16, suggesting schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed.

Islamabad Holidays Update

As these reports went viral online, authorities denied the reports, as there is no official notification has been issued by federal or provincial governments, education departments, or local administrations.

The rumors appear to be linked to ongoing protests by a religious group in Muridke, which reportedly turned violent.

Unverified reports of casualties have circulated widely online, further stoking public anxiety, although officials have yet to confirm any incidents.

Twin cities residents traffic restrictions and intermittent internet slowdowns, leaving residents anxious and uncertain about the situation. Despite these disruptions, authorities insist that no public holidays or large-scale communication blocks are currently in place.

Officials are urging students and professionlas to verify news from authentic government sources before sharing it online, warning that misinformation spreads rapidly and can create unnecessary panic. Any official updates regarding holidays or closures will be promptly shared through verified channels.