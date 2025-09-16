PTA Chief pushes back against IHC verdict over his appointment

ISLAMABAD – Major General (retired) Hafeez Ur Rehman, Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), filed an intra-court appeal challenging the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision that declared his appointment unlawful and directed his removal from office.

The appeal was filed under Intra-Court Appeal Ordinance, 1972, argues that his appointment was conducted according to legal procedures and relevant regulations. It contends that the IHC’s decision to invalidate his chairmanship was unjustified.

According to petition, Rehman was first appointed as Member (Administration) of the PTA on May 24, 2023, and promoted to chairman the next day. The appeal stressed that both appointments followed proper procedures and complied with governing laws.

PTA chairman maintains that he has been performing his duties in strict accordance with legal and regulatory requirements. The appeal requests the court to reinstate him and to suspend the IHC’s ruling until the final outcome of the case.

Highlighting urgency of the matter, the appeal urged court to schedule an immediate hearing, noting the critical impact on the leadership of Pakistan’s key telecommunications regulator.