Lahore, Punjab weather: Intermittent rains, few heavy falls expected

LAHORE – Intermittent monsoon rains with a few heavy falls are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. Weak moist currents will start penetrating northeast Punjab from tonight. A shallow westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts of the country tonight.

Under these conditions, intermittent monsoon rains with a few heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Sargodha, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat and Gujranwala on Tuesday night and the next two days.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Wednesday and between 35°C and 37°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in the upper parts.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 11

Sahiwal remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. The maximum temperature in Bahawalpur, Attock and Sargodha was recorded at 41°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 per cent.