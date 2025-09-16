‘Pakistan stands ready to defend sovereignty against any country’: Dar

DOHA – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar issued strong warning that nuclear armed Pakistan will defend its sovereignty at any cost if attacked, regardless of which country is on other side.

In his interview with Al Jazeera during Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha, Dar condemned Israel’s recent attack on Qatar as a blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the sovereignty of the Muslim world.

He warned that if Muslim countries confine themselves to issuing statements alone, nations representing 2 billion Muslims would fail in the eyes of their populations. “Israel has become an bully state, challenging the sovereignty of one Muslim country after another,” Dar said, citing attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and now Qatar.

He highlighted that Qatar was engaged in peace negotiations mediated by the United States and Egypt at the time, and the attack was meant to sabotage this diplomatic process.

Dar stressed that the upcoming meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should not be limited to resolutions and statements. “A clear action plan is needed to determine what measures will be taken if Israel does not halt its aggression,” he said. Possible steps could include economic sanctions, legal action, or the formation of a regional security force.

Pakistan has already acted diplomatically, and collaborating with Somalia and Algeria to convene a special session of the UN Security Council and mobilizing the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

While emphasizing that military action is a last resort, Dar said Pakistan’s priority has always been peace, dialogue, and diplomacy. “However, if discussions fail and aggression continues, effective measures are essential,” he said.

On Pakistan’s nuclear capability, Dar called it purely defensive. “We have never used it, nor do we intend to, but if our sovereignty is attacked, we will defend it at any cost, no matter which country is involved.”

Responding to comparisons of Israel’s attack on Qatar with the U.S. operation against Osama Bin Laden, Dar called such claims a “failed distraction attempt,” noting that Pakistan has been both the biggest victim and a key player in combating terrorism.

On India, Dar reiterated that Kashmir is a recognized dispute with UN resolutions. He criticized India’s revocation of Article 370 and the annexation of Jammu and Kashmir as violations of international law, adding that India has no right to withdraw from the Indus Water Treaty. He warned that if India weaponizes water, it would be considered an act of war. He also highlighted that during the May 7–10 clashes, Pakistan demonstrated clear defensive superiority, undermining India’s claims of regional security dominance.

Regarding Afghanistan, Dar said bilateral relations have improved, with progress in trade, agreements, and railway projects. However, he expressed concern over the presence of terrorist groups such as TTP, BLA, and Majid Brigade in Afghanistan, demanding that they either be handed over to Pakistan or expelled.