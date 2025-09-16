PTA Chairman Maj Gen (r) Hafeez faces court-ordered removal over ‘illegal appointment’

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court ordered removal of Major General (retired) Hafeez Ur Rehman from his post as Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), declaring his appointment unlawful.

Justice Babar Sattar’s 99-page verdict exposed a shocking manipulation of rules, designed to favor a preselected candidate.

The court revealed that Rehman’s entry into the PTA as Member (Administration) was illegal, as the position didn’t exist under original regulations. Rule changes were made only after the job advertisement was issued, a move the court labeled as a blatant attempt to bypass the law.

Justice Sattar warned that public office appointments must be transparent and based on merit, stressing PTA’s vital role in protecting digital rights, consumer interests, and fair regulation of Pakistan’s telecom sector. The ruling orders the senior-most PTA member to take charge as acting chairman until a legitimate appointment is made.

The decision marks a major victory for accountability and legal oversight, sending a strong message against manipulation in public office appointments.

Major General (r) Hafeez Ur Rehman was appointed at this coveted psot for being national security expert with over 37 years of experience. He took charge as Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in May 2023.

Hafeez holds BE in Telecommunications and an MS in War Studies from NDU Islamabad and has extensive experience in telecom infrastructure, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and ICT policy.

In addition to PTA, he serves on boards of PEMRA, FAB, USFco, and IGNITE. He also contributed to UN missions and has been awarded the ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military)’ for his outstanding services to the nation.