PSX gains momentum after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays amid global market optimism

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday opened on a strong note on the first trading day after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, reflecting a bullish trend in line with global markets.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 4,449 points at the start of trading to reach 157,190. Later in the session, the index maintained gains, trading 2,005 points higher at 154,745.

The market sentiment remained positive following easing geopolitical tensions after Donald Trump announced a five-day delay in potential military action against Iran.

The improved outlook was also reflected across international markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose by 0.75 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI gained around 2.5 percent.

China’s Shanghai Composite increased by 1 percent, and India’s Nifty 50 was up by approximately 1.25 percent, indicating a broader positive trend across Asian markets.