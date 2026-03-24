Syed Taha appointed as K-Electric new CEO

KARACHI – K-Electric has appointed Syed Taha as its new Chief Executive Officer, according to a statement issued by the company on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for K-Electric said that Syed Taha is currently serving as Managing Director and CEO of Pakistan State Oil. He has also previously worked with K-Electric as Chief Distribution Officer, giving him prior experience within the organization.

Moonis Alvi resigns as K-Electric CEO

K-Electric has accepted the resignation of its CEO Moonis Alvi a day after he tendered it.

The KE board said a new CEO is set to be appointed on February 10. The news was also shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In a video statement, Moonis Alvi expressed that the decision to step down was made with the company’s long-term benefit in mind. He stated that his priority has always been the betterment of the organization, and he believes that the company requires a new vision and approach.

He emphasized that the decision to appoint a new CEO rests with the company’s board of directors and that the transition will be smooth.

Alvi further shared that after the new CEO takes charge and the leadership handover is complete, he will bid farewell to K-Electric.

He praised the company’s employees, calling them the true spirit of K-Electric, and assured that the company’s strong foundation would continue to drive its growth forward.