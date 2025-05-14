PSL X: Tickets sale for remaining matches to start today

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that ticket sales for the remaining matches of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin today.

The official sources said that the remaining fixtures of PSL 10 will kick off on May 17, culminating with the grand final scheduled for May 25 at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

The cricket enthusiasts can purchase tickets starting today from designated branches of a private courier company. The PCB is expected to issue a formal announcement detailing ticket pricing and availability.

With the resumption of the league following a brief suspension, sources anticipate an increased turnout of fans, especially in light of recent regional tensions between Pakistan and India, which had briefly affected the tournament’s schedule.

Four key group-stage clashes:

Karachi Kings vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United vs. Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators

In addition to these group-stage encounters, the knockout phase will feature a Qualifier, Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, and the Final—promising an exciting climax to the tournament.

PSL 10 has already seen strong performances and high fan engagement, and the upcoming matches are expected to further intensify the competition as the teams battle for a place in the final.