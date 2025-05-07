China film festival builds bonds

AS Sino-Pak relations have gone deeper with gazillion diversity, holding of “China Film Festival, first ever, in Lahore, breaks new ground of integration, togetherness and closeness between people of Pakistan and China.

Being a strong influencer that binds all and sundry, 2-day China Film Festival has charted out fresh blueprint of understanding among local people of Lahore about Chinese culture, traditional tapestry, emotional landscape, life’s ebb & flow, societal values, human paradoxes, public hardships, rigorous struggles, leadership characteristics, national spirit and epic legends.

The China Film Festival, whose architect is Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren, is a good omen for Pak-China brotherhood because it has taken place at the moment when both Pakistan and China have been commemorating the tenth anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s landmark visit to Pakistan in 2015.

The gala days through screening of five films instilled the unique ability to bring Chinese people and Pakistani people together with shared viewing experiences at universal Cinema at Emporium Mall Lahore.

Watching films sitting together with one another created a sense of community and shared enjoyment.

Discussions about movies also fostered benign connections between Pakistani and Chinese viewers, as they shared their interpretations, opinions and emotional reactions.

If truth be told, Cinema’s communal aspect strengthened relationships and created lasting memories.

The power of film and cinema as tools for inclusive change is colossal and indisputable.

Movies are not just a source of entertainment, they reflect society, and with their compelling narratives, they can mould perceptions, challenge interpretations and change behaviours.

Chinese Cinema has also been a critical platform for social and political commentary, drawing attention on important issues and catalysing social change.

Having watched the films, sizeable audience admitted wholeheartedly that different genre of Chinese Cinema abounds with modern high-tech quality and advance motion picture’s astuteness.

Impactful credentials and merits of films set the viewers’ imagination afire inspiring them to keep gluing to their seat till last scene.

“Cinema is a great integrator.

When we sit inside darkened halls, we never ask the cast, creed, colour or religion of the person sitting next to us.

We enjoy the same films, sing the same songs, we cry at the same emotions, we laugh at the same jokes,” Javed Yousaf, one of among audience of 2-day China Film Festival, said in an interview when sought his feedback.

It also crossed the mind the Chinese films do not shy away from addressing harsh societal truths.

They have the ability to raise awareness about effects of war, ramifications, socio-political issues such as poverty, inequality besides public rights, ethics, race relations, and more.

By forcing viewers to confront these issues and initiating dialogues, they brought about a greater understanding, empathy and activism towards these causes.

It merits mentioning that Chinese celluloids are famous for capturing life stories, embedded traditions and historical events for future generations.

They document the diversity of human experience, ensuring that stories are not forgotten over time.

The cultural preservation aspect of films provides access to valuable cultural knowledge and heritage.

With power to evoke strong emotions and provoke deep thought, Chinese films shown at China Film festival mesmerized the viewers through compelling storytelling, visual imagery, and music.

They elicited a wide range of emotional responses, from joy and laughter to sadness and fear.

This emotional impact was cathartic, allowing viewers to process their feelings and gain new perspectives on their own experiences.

Moreover, they tackled complex psychological themes helping audiences to explore their inner worlds and better understand human behaviour.

Science fiction film sparked curiosity about technological advancements and scientific concepts, while social dramas shed light on important social issues.

By combining entertainment with education, these films inspired learning and critical thinking.

Another mastery of Chinese films is that they manifest a unique form of artistic expression that combines elements of visual art, literature, music, and theatre.

It seems that Chinese filmmakers use cinematography, editing, sound design, and narrative structure to create works of art that resonate with audiences on multiple levels.

One of the most obvious benefits of Chinese films with English subtitle was their ability to entertain and provide an escape from the stresses of everyday life.

Whether through action-packed blockbusters, heart-warming romances, or thought-provoking dramas, they offer a temporary reprieve from reality.

This escapism can be refreshing and rejuvenating, contributing to overall well-being.

Frankly speaking, five Chinese films put of display during 2-day China Film Festival also offered a unique lens to let audience explore the complexities of the human experience.

Through character development, dialogue, and visual storytelling, they delved into the nuances of relationships, identity, morality, and existential questions.

This exploration led to greater empathy and understanding, as audiences saw the world from different perspectives and contemplated the human condition.

Broadly speaking films also serve as a historical record, giving an example of visual and audio documentation during specific moments in time.

This gives its viewers a chance to learn about historical events, societal norms, and the evolution of communities, offering insights into the past for future study and reflection.

Film is a powerful medium for visually conveying emotions.

Through facial expressions, dialogue, and body language, films evoke empathy by tapping into universal feelings such as love, loss, fear, and hope.

They have the power to spark conversations, challenge perspectives, and inspire change by shedding light on topics that may be overlooked or misunderstood.

Overall, the cultural impact of a film extends far beyond the screen, influencing attitudes, behaviours, and perceptions in society at large.

In the backdrop of auspiciousness of China Film Festival that left lasting imprints on the minds of Lahorities, Sino-Pak film co-production, if explored more, will open a new lease of cooperation.

—The writer is contributing columnist. ([email protected])