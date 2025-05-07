PSL X: Quetta Gladiators thrash Islamabad United by 109 runs

RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by 109 runs in the PSL X match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chasing a challenging 264-run target for victory, United kept losing wickets right from the start and were bundled out for 154 in 19.3 overs.

Imad Wasim was the highest scorer for the Gladiators with 56 runs, followed by Ben Dwarshuis, who contributed 31 runs. Muhammad Shahzad made 24 runs while Mohammad Nawaz scored 10 runs. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Mohammad Amir got three wickets and Mohammad Wasim and Abrar Ahmed two each, while skipper Saud Shakeel, Khurram Shahzad and Faheem Ashraf picked one wicket each. Rilee Rossouw was named player of the match.

After being put in to bat by Islamabad United skipper Salman Ali Agha, Quetta Gladiators reached 263/3 in the allocated 20 overs, the highest in the PSL history, despite losing Finn Allen (5) early.

Rilee Rossouw was the top scorer for United with 104 runs, followed by Hasan Nawaz, who made 100 not out. Mark Chapman contributed an unbeaten 13 runs. Naseem Shah and Imad Wasim bagged one wicket each, while Finn Allen was run out.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (capt), Fin Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed

Islamabad United Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Haider Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Jason Holder, Ben Dwarshuis, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah