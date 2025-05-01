PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans by 87 runs

LAHORE – Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans by 87 runs in the PSL X match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Chasing a decent 205-run target for victory, Sultans kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 117 runs in 16.1 overs.

Kamran Ghulam was the highest scorer for the Sultans with 29 runs, followed by Yasir Khan, who made 26. Chris Jordan and Ubaid Shah contributed 14 runs each, and Curtis Campher made 12 runs. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Mohammad Nabi got three wickets, Khushdil Shah and Mir Hamza two each, and Abbas Afridi and Aamer Jamal one each, while David Willey was run out. James Vince was named player of the match.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, skipper David Warner (30) and Tim Seifert (22) provided a flying start to the Kings with a 51-run opening partnership in just 3.5 overs.

After losing three quick wickets, James Vince (65) and Irfan Khan Niazi (40) steadied the ship with a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket. James Vince and Khushdil Shah (33) put on 66 runs together to take the team score to 204/4 in the allocated 20 overs.

Ubaid Shah bagged two wickets while David Willey and Curtis Campher got one wicket each.

Karachi Kings Playing XI: David Warner (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Omair Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah