Another Asian country launches Golden Visa: Details here

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has launched a new investor visa program commonly known as Golden Visa to attract foreign investment and build long-term business relationships.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that foreign citizens can now apply online for an investor visa if they invest at least $300,000 in authorized capital of Kazakh companies or in publicly traded local securities.

This visa gives investors the chance to apply for a residence permit that is valid for up to 10 years aiming to make Kazakhstan a more appealing place for international investors by offering legal protection and a stable environment for business.

The government says this new visa program follows the example of countries like the United States, the UAE, Singapore, and several European nations, where similar programs have been successful in attracting capital, technology, and business activity.

Alongside the golden visa, Kazakhstan has also introduced other new visa types to bring in skilled workers and business visitors. These include the Neo Nomad Visa, the Digital Nomad Visa, and the Residence Visa.

The Neo Nomad Visa is made for remote workers who travel while working. To apply, people must show they earn at least $3,000 a month, have health insurance, and no criminal record. The Digital Nomad Visa is aimed at freelancers, entrepreneurs, IT professionals, and startup founders who want to live and work in Kazakhstan.

The Residence Visa is for professionals working in fields like medicine, science, education, and the creative industries. This visa allows them to stay in the country for up to 90 days.

The introduction of Golden Visa comes at a time when tourism is growing in Kazakhstan. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, 15.3 million people visited the country in 2024. This was a 66% increase compared to the year before.

These new visa options are part of Kazakhstan’s plan to open up more to the world and grow its economy through international partnerships and skilled visitors.

Interestingly, many of the European countries are reviewing their Golden Visa programs and some have even closed the facility on the pretext of the accusations that these programs offer criminals a safe place to live.