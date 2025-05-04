PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars in last over thriller

LAHORE – Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in the rain-affected reduced overs PSL X match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Chasing a revised 166-run target for victory in 15 overs, Kings crossed the finish line with four wickets and three balls to spare. Skipper David Warner (24) and Tim Seifert (24) provided a solid start with a 40-run opening partnership.

Qalandars put the Kings on the back foot by taking wickets at regular intervals. Irfan Niazi (48 not out) and Mohammad Nabi (15) stitched a quickfire 45-run partnership for the sixth wicket to enable the Kings to secure a stunning victory.

Saad Baig contributed 25 runs, James Vince 13, and Khushdil Shah nine runs. Haris Rauf and Daryl Mitchell bagged two wickets each, while Asif Afridi and Rishad Hossain got one wicket each. Irfan Niazi was named player of the match.

After being asked to bat first, Fakhar Zaman (51) and Mohammad Naeem (65) put the Kings’ bowlers to the sword in a 90-run opening stand. Due to the rain interruption, the match was reduced to 15 overs a side. Abdullah Shafique contributed 18 runs. Abbas Afridi picked four wickets and Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali and Aamer Jamal one each, while Asif Ali was run out.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi (capt), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Karachi Kings Playing XI: David Warner (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, Mir Hamza