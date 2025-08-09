PSL ranked as world’s second most entertaining cricket league

KARACHI – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been ranked as the second most entertaining cricket league in the world, just behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a recent BBC Sport report.

The ranking was based on an analysis conducted in collaboration with cricket analytics firm CricViz, covering major T20 and short-format franchise leagues including the IPL, South Africa’s SA20, Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) and England’s The Hundred.

The study evaluated multiple performance and entertainment metrics, such as average boundaries per match, batting strike rate, percentage of matches decided in the final over or ball, home advantage impact, wicket-taking trends, and average international caps among playing XIs.

PSL emerged with the highest average first-innings score (180) per match, slightly ahead of the IPL’s 179. Additionally, 27.5% of PSL matches were decided in the final over — second only to the IPL’s 28.9% — while the league also ranked second for average boundaries hit.

In terms of international experience, PSL averaged 351 international caps per match, second only to ILT20, which benefited from a higher proportion of overseas players.

The BBC report highlighted PSL’s reputation for high-scoring thrillers and close finishes, with participation from top global cricketers alongside emerging Pakistani talent.

On the “Entertainment Index” — which compiled scores across all metrics — the IPL topped with 4.53 out of 5, followed by PSL at 3.90. ILT20 ranked third (2.44), The Hundred fourth, CPL fifth, SA20 sixth, while the BBL placed last.

Since its inception in 2016, PSL has grown into one of the most prominent franchise tournaments in the cricket calendar, featuring six city-based teams and known for fast-paced action and competitive games.