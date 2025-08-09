Pakistan outclass West Indies by five wickets in first ODI

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies after a convincing five-wicket win at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday.

Chasing a competitive target of 281, Pakistan reached the finish line with seven balls to spare, thanks to a composed knock by Hasan Nawaz and key contributions throughout the batting order.

The West Indies, after being put into bat, were bowled out for 280 in 49 overs. Despite a strong start led by Evin Lewis (60 off 62) and steady innings from Shai Hope (55) and Roston Chase (53), the hosts couldn’t capitalize in the death overs. Gudakesh Motie added a quickfire 31 off 18 to push the total, but the Pakistani bowlers struck at regular intervals.

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 51, removing key batters including Lewis and Hope. Naseem Shah also impressed with 3 for 55, while spinners Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, and Sufiyan Muqeem chipped in with a wicket each.

In response, Pakistan suffered early setbacks, losing openers Saim Ayub (5) and Abdullah Shafique (29) cheaply. However, captain Mohammad Rizwan (53) and Babar Azam (47) steadied the innings with a vital middle-order partnership. After their dismissals, Hasan Nawaz took control with a match-winning unbeaten 63 off 54 balls, supported ably by Hussain Talat, who remained not out on 41.

West Indies bowlers struggled to contain the Pakistani batters, with Gudakesh Motie being the most economical (1 for 42 in 10 overs). Shamar Joseph claimed two wickets, but Pakistan’s depth in batting proved too much for the hosts.

The second ODI of the series will be crucial for the West Indies as they look to bounce back and level the series.